Council’s message to drivers and cyclists

The county council has launched a campaign encouraging cyclists and drivers to keep an eye out for one another on the roads.

Around 39 per cent of accidents involving cyclists in Hampshire take place during rush hour, while most incidents also take place on week days.

And in a bid to remind both people behind the wheel and on their bike to be alert to one another at all times, Hampshire County Council will run adverts on buses and on social media throughout March.

Executive member for transport, Rob Humby, said: “We can all do our bit to make the roads as safe as possible for everyone who uses them.

“Whether you’re driving or cycling, being aware of what’s going on around you can make all the difference.

“I’d ask both cyclists and drivers to make sure they can be seen, that they signal intended manoeuvre and avoid any unexpected actions.”

Residents have also been reminded to be mindful of others at junctions, with over 70 per cent of cyclist casualties occurring at crossroads, roundabouts and driveways – 83 per cent of which involved a car.

Cllr Humby added: ““If you’re cycling, remember to ride a door’s width from parked cars, and look and signal to show drivers what you plan to do.

“If you’re driving, look out for cyclists at junctions and always leave them enough room to manoeuvre when you’re overtaking them.”