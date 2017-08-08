Count yourself lucky if you live in RG postcode

Basingstoke and Deane residents live in one of the luckiest postcodes in the country.

The RG postcode is ranked ninth in Britain for lottery millionaires in the last five years, according to the National Lottery.

Since 2012, 30 players with a Reading postcode have become millionaires and, in some cases, multi-millionaires.

In the same period, 82 players have banked a top tier prize of at least £50,000, putting the postcode at 19th position.

Tammie Pickett from Popley is someone who has recently experienced a life-changing win.

The mother-of-four won £1million from a scratchcard in December last year, allowing her to buy her dream home.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “The RG postcode has certainly recorded a bumper few years, and long may that look continue.

“We’ve been delighted to welcome these lucky RG ticket holders to the ever-expanding lottery winners club and there’s always room for more

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.”

Since the launch of the National Lottery in 1994, 64 millionaires have been made in RG – more than two a year.