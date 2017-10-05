County council cuts its energy costs by £30m

More than £30million in energy costs has been saved by Hampshire County Council since it began its carbon-cutting programme in 2010, the authority has said.

A number of measures have been carried out by the council as part of its energy and carbon management programme.

This has included replacing 75 per cent of light fittings in its buildings with low energy LEDs, gradually converting its vehicle fleet from diesel to electric, and preparing to instal an extra 40 electric charging points across the county.

Mel Kendal, the council’s executive member for economic development, said: “We’re well on track to reaching our 40 per cent carbon reduction target by 2025, with the ultimate aim of being carbon neutral by 2050.

“This is great news for Hampshire taxpayers and the environment.”

Along the £30m of savings, the council has also reduced its carbon tax charges by £330,000 since the start of the programme.

Funding for the next phase of the project is due to be determined by council leader Roy Perry on October 18.