County council funding to help rural elderly

A grant of £58,000 has been awarded by Hampshire County Council to a scheme that supports older people in rural areas with day-to-day tasks.

Village Agents will use the cash to help the elderly access information related to issues such as day care, computer training and finding reputable tradespeople. It was established in July 2012.

More than 60 agents have completed over 7,500 volunteer hours, helping 13,000 people.

County council leader Roy Perry said: “There are a great many services available to help older people and their families remain connected in their communities, but they are often not aware of them.

“Village Agents play an important role in helping people to find the support they need.

“With 60 agents already in place across the county we have seen this early intervention successfully enabling older people to remain living independently for longer in their own homes, with access to the services they require.

“The scheme also encourages people to become more involved in their local neighbourhoods, building stronger rural communities and reducing social isolation.”