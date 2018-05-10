Couple up for family award for business

A Basingstoke retail bank founded by a husband and wife team has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Retail-BCG, based in Herriard, Basingstoke, founded by Andrew Martin and wife Amanda, has been announced as a finalist for the Family Business award at the 2018 IoD London & South Director of the Year Awards.

The finalists were chosen from hundreds of directors who entered or were nominated across nine different categories.

Alan Fitzwater, IoD regional engagement director, said: “After a big change to our categories and criteria, it is inspiring to see such a diverse amount of entries from across the London and South region.

“Through a thorough and comprehensive judging process, this year’s selected finalists demonstrate exceptional quality across a range of business sectors. I am looking forward to celebrating their success at this year’s event.”

BBC journalist and broadcaster Naga Munchetty will host the ceremony alongside voice of University Challenge Roger Tilling.

Judges will decide the overall winners at the awards ceremony on June 14 at the iconic 116 Pall Mall, the home of the Institute of Directors.

Winners in each category will be entered into the UK final stages at the Royal Horticultural Halls, London, on October 18.