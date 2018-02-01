Court guilty of running a successful peer scheme

A rather apt celebration was held this week to mark the success of a peer court in Basingstoke.

Councillors, residents, members of the court and others took part in a mock scenario led by a panel of volunteers to demonstrate how the court operates.

Safer North Hampshire and Hampshire Constabulary joined forces to launch the scheme three years ago as an initiative designed to empower young people to formulate sanctions for other young people who have committed minor offences.

The court, which was originally funded and supported by the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in Hampshire, meets weekly within Basingstoke council chambers, and volunteers who have undergone training to fulfil their roles, run the court.

Hampshire Constabulary refers suitable cases to the court, and a panel of volunteers listen to the facts of the case, as well as acting as advocates for the offender and for the victim.

The panel then uses a set of criteria to decide which outcome would be the most appropriate in the circumstances.

Possible outcomes include an apology letter, referral to diversionary activities, reparation and a face-to-face apology.

Cllr Ken Muschamp, chairman of the Safer North Hampshire community safety partnership, said: “We hope this scheme leads offenders to a more positive path in life, as evidence shows that young people tend to respond better to their peers of a similar age and are more likely to make changes to their behaviour in future.”

A total of 86 young people who had committed offences have had their cases heard at the court since June 2016.

Those who attend court are subsequently checked to see if they have reoffended after six and 12 months.

Out of 35 cases, four young people have reoffended in the last 12 months.

Now, the court, which began as a three-year pilot scheme is set to expand into Hart and Rushmoor, following its success in Basingstoke.

The court is part of a wider restorative justice programme, and does not replace existing youth courts.