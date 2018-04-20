A joint police crackdown on speeding drivers has been in force this week reminding motorists that there is “no such thing as safe speeding”.

Police in the Hampshire region have joined with national and European forces in the #ItsNotWorthTheRisk campaign.

The campaign highlights to motorists that travelling at illegal or inappropriate speeds is the single biggest factor in fatal road collisions.

Excessive or inappropriate speed was a contributory factor in a fifth of road deaths and more than one in 10 of all serious casualties across Hampshire and the Thames Valley.

Sgt Rob Heard from the Roads Policing Unit in Hampshire and Thames Valley said: “People need to realise it’s a speed limit and not a target so it may be more appropriate to travel at a lower speed depending on the road conditions for their own safety.

“Drivers can become complacent about roads they are familiar with, causing them to be less alert to the road, and drive at a faster speed.

“A few miles an hour over the speed limit or travelling at an inappropriate speed can have a catastrophic effect upon road users and their families, many of whom also suffer lasting and profound consequences from collisions where a loved one has been killed or seriously injured.

“Excessive speed will reduce the time you have to react to a hazard and further the distance it takes for you to stop.”

The risk of death is approximately four times higher when a pedestrian is hit at 40mph than at 30mph, with young male drivers aged 21 to 29 most likely to exceed the limits.

Sgt Heard added: “Some people think it is ok to travel just a little over the speed limit.

“However a few miles an hour can make a significant difference to you reacting and being able to avoid a hazard or collision.”

Police are also reminding drivers of goods vehicles of restrictions on certain roads.

“Our officers are catching far too many van drivers who are not aware of speed restrictions associated with their vehicles, it’s no excuse,” he added.

The campaign which began on Monday will run until Sunday.