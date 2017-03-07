Crash course to warn teens off crime

Teenagers from North Hampshire involved in antisocial behaviour are set to learn about the consequences of their actions.

Up to eight teenagers from Basingstoke and Deane, Hart and Rushmoor will be put on a Challenge and Change course in May.

The two-day course will be run by the Safer North Hampshire Partnership (SNHP) and will see youngsters referred through the courts and by police to help them see the affect their actions have on the community.

Referrals will spend time with the police as part of the programme, while also visiting a magistrates’ court and talking to current prisoners at HMP Coldingley, in Woking.

SNHP chairman Cllr John Kennett said: “This innovative programme will provide young people who have been taking part in either antisocial behaviour or crime, with a valuable insight into what will happen if they continue this behaviour.

“It also shows how it can affect perpetrators from arrest to custody, the journey through the court system and life as a prisoner at HMP Coldingley.

“The course concludes with the positive changes the young people can make.

“We hope participating in this course will help these young people turn their life around and choose a better path for their future.”