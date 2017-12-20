Latest
Creating jobs and homes

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

A home and garden retailer from down under has opened a new store in Basingstoke, creating more than 40 jobs: https://t.co/L8iN6qLsDQ
2 hours ago
Super Sam Argent scored five times as Basingstoke Town’s wretched away record came to an abrupt end at bottom club… https://t.co/5LA7rCs6GT
4 hours ago
Justin Rose praised a “dream week” after ending the year on a high by winning the Indonesian Masters, his third vic… https://t.co/KOI8y6Ua6M
17 hours ago
Were you a child of the 80s? Still have a yearning for some of your favourite hits from the era? Then you won’t wan… https://t.co/2gG0gdToKW
20 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR