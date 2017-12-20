Creating jobs and homes

A home and garden retailer from down under has opened a new store in Basingstoke, creating more than 40 jobs.

Bunnings Warehouse was officially opened on Winchester Road on Wednesday last week, welcoming a new team, customers and even a star athlete.

To celebrate the opening, James Cracknell, British Olympic gold medallist joined a welcome breakfast for team members.

He said: “I’ve had a great time opening my local store here today in Basingstoke. The Bunnings team members have been very welcoming and I have no doubt the store will be a big success.”

The home improvement and outdoor living retailer, which originated in Australia and New Zealand, will offer customers more than 30,000 home improvement and garden products across 84,500 sq ft.

Other services include everything from paint mixing to key cutting, a garden centre, timber cutting and in-store DIY workshops to learn a host of skills first hand.

Store manager Richard Southworth said: “All our team members have worked really hard to get the store ready for opening and have undertaken many hours of training to make sure we have the expertise to help customers with home or garden projects.”