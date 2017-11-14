Crew dance their way to final

Talented street dance crews earned themselves a place in the final of a national talent competition.

The two dance crews from Happy Feet Academy will be performing at a national competition in January after winning the hearts of judges at a preliminary contest at Britain Does Variety last month.

OMG were one of four groups to be selected out of 18 competing acts in the Under 16 category, with second crew SYNERGY being one of five groups to be selected for the finals out of 23 acts in the over 16 categories.

Crew choreographer Mia Stewart said: “I am incredibly proud of both crews for successfully securing a place in the grand finals.

“It was our first time competing in this particular national competition and the standard was very high in both age categories, with a real variety of talents on show.

“Our feedback from the judges was amazing and all of my dancers are very excited for the grand finals in Wellingborough in January.”

The dancers performed in front of a panel of four well-known industry judges after receiving an invitation to Britain Does Variety following a successful video audition.