Cricket round-up: Wins for Basingstoke and Hartley Wintney but Hook lose

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club thrashed Sarisbury Athletic by eight wickets to remain top of division one of the Southern Premier Cricket League.

Sarisbury were all out for just 64 after impressive bowling displays from Martyn James and David Griffiths, who took four wickets each.

Only one of Sarisbury’s batters got into double figures – Chris Bolton scoring 16 – as Basingstoke got them all out in less than 30 overs.

And it didn’t take long for Basingstoke to surpass their total, taking just 14 overs for them to get to 68-2 and take the victory.

Daniel Belcher (4) and Mitch Stokes (29) were the only casualties, while Joe Oates and William Phillips were not out on 19 and six respectively.

It follows Basingstoke’s wins against Calmore Sports and Ventnor already this season to ensure they remain unbeaten from their first three games.

They sit top of the table with a points average of 21.00, with Bournemouth the only other team to have won all three of their games so far.

Basingstoke will hope to keep the run going when they host Liphook and Ripsley this Saturday.

Hook still looking for first win of 2017

Hook and Newnham Basics are still waiting for their first Southern Premier Cricket League division one win of the season after losing by 23 runs to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth batted first and set a target of 221-5 from their 46 overs, reduced by the weather.

Hook made a slow start in response and got to 68-5, before brothers Matthew and Josh Buckingham put some runs on the board after scoring 55 and 33 respectively. But time was running out, and Hook reached the end of their 46 overs short, finishing on 198-9.

They host Tichborne Park in their next game on Saturday.

Hartley Wintney up to third after win

In division two, Hartley Wintney are up to third after beating South Wilts by 22 runs. Wintney set a target of 216-9 – including 45 from William Kerr and 33 from Will Ross – from their 50 overs.

The bowlers then got South Wilts all out for 194, with Dan Reynaldo getting four wickets and James Beckwith three.

Hartley Wintney are at home to Paultons at the weekend.