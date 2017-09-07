Crimestoppers appeal to find Basingstoke’s ‘most wanted’

A woman accused of theft offences in Basingstoke and a man wanted on recall to prison have been included on a list of Hampshire’s most wanted.

Michelle Tilbury and Philip Simpson are two of 15 people being sought by charity Crimestoppers in relation to crimes across the county.

Their pictures are being shown on a digital van at various locations across Hampshire today and tomorrow as Crimestoppers tries to track down information about them.

Sarah-Jane Prew, regional manager for Crimestoppers in Hampshire, said: “We believe everyone has the right to be safe from crime, which is why we are urging the public to check the faces of the people highlighted in our Most Wanted gallery.

“The response in previous years from people in Hampshire has been incredibly supportive.

“Our Most Wanted campaign succeeds thanks to our guarantee that everyone who contacts us remains 100 per cent anonymous.

“Please contact us immediately if you know the whereabouts of any of them.”

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or go to crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted.