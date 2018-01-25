Crunch time for Bison after Wildcats get their own back

High-flying Basingstoke Bison lost ground at the top of the table after losing their first game of 2018.

‘The Herd beat Swindon Wildcats in a thrilling 2-1 penalty shoot-out home victory on Saturday but lost 4-2 in the reverse fixture a day later.

Closest rivals Peterborough Phantoms eased past Milton Keynes Thunder and Invicta Dynamos over the weekend to earn a two-point advantage over Bison at the top of South2, although Doug Sheppard’s side have a game in hand.

The Wildcats are also going well in the league and took the lead on Saturday via a 15th minute Edgars Bebris strike.

But Bison made a perfect start to the weekend as Ryan Sutton levelled the scores in the second session before the hosts won it in a penalty shootout.

With home advantage switching to the Wildcats the following day the Swindon side were able to get their own back.

As in the first game, Swindon took the lead on their first powerplay of the evening, with Chris Jones the scorer on four minutes.

The Herd hit back through Davies four minutes later but that’s as good as it got for ‘Stoke.

Luc Johnson (33 minutes) and Aaron Nell (34) hit a quick-fire double to make it 3-1 to Swindon midway through the second period.

Stuart Mogg scored a consolation for Basingstoke on 40 minutes but Phillip Hill rounded off Swindon’s seventh win in nine matches with a goal in the final few minutes.

Captain Aaron Connolly said Bison made too many mistakes in Sunday’s loss.

He said: “We knew coming into the weekend that both games would be tight and we would have to be at our best to come out with a result.

“Saturday night we did just that and took it to Swindon all night, we had our chances to take the game in regulation but it wasn’t to be and this one went to the wire.

“Sunday night was a tough one to swallow, we were in the game all night but hockey is a game of mistakes and we made a few which they capitalised on.”

Bison are next in action this on Friday against Hull Pirates in the opening leg of the Autumn Cup semi-final. They return to league action on Saturday when they travel to London Raiders.