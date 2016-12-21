Cub Scouts mark centenary by renewing pledge

Basingstoke Cub Scouts took part in a nationwide party last week to mark the movement’s centenary year.

Six thousand boys and girls attend Cub Scouts every week in Hampshire, with each of them renewing their Scout pledge to do their best to help others at 7.16pm on Friday.

That moment marked exactly 100 years since founder Robert Baden-Powell chose to expand the adventure group to younger children, with the day also seeing 100 Cubs Promise Parties taking place nationwide.

Basingstoke Cub Scout Prisha Soni, nine, said: “I’ve had some amazing adventures with Cub Scouts, it’s awesome! I get to go canoeing and climbing, play games with my friends, and learn really useful things like first aid and DIY. ”

Basingstoke Adventurer and Scouts ambassador, James Ketchell, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Cub Scouts celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

“The positive impact that Scouting brings to young people is magnificent.

“One hundred years of adventure, meeting new people and learning lifelong skills is certainly something to be celebrated.”