Cultural quarter plans on the cards for Basingstoke’s Top of Town

Basingstoke’s Top of Town area is set to become a cultural quarter which is hoped will create more of a feel good factor.

A ‘cultural hub’ will be developed around the Willis Museum and Anvil Theatre, bringing together arts organisations, creative industries and artists with a number of events being held.

There will also be a focus on engaging with bars and restaurants that make up the night-time economy, alongside coming up with solutions to deal with anti-social behaviour and littering.

A number of new businesses have opened in the locality including sports shop Up and Running, steakhouse and wine bar Number 12 and a Mexican burrito bar.

Cllr Terri Reid, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for housing, regeneration, arts and heritage, said: “This action plan shows our commitment to build on what has already been achieved, with exciting proposals.

“The Basingstoke Town Centre Programme will continue to focus on business engagement and partnership working, environmental improvements and creating more of a ‘feel good’ factor at the Top of Town.”

Events such as the current Made in Basingstoke celebration that runs until August 13, a film festival in September, Halloween activities in October and festive celebrations leading up to Christmas, will add to the Top of Town, encouraging greater footfall and benefiting local businesses.

Cllr Reid said that the programme, now in its fourth year, was progressing well but said there was still more to do.

She said: “Basingstoke Town Centre Programme has already made positive changes for local people and local businesses. It has provided a focus for coordinated action to address issues and seize opportunities.

“Together we have made progress but we acknowledge that there is still more to do and some issues to tackle.”