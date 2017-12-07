Cup heroics marred by loss

Minnows Hartley Wintney will host Vanarama National League play-off chasers Bromley in the first round proper of the Buildbase FA Trophy.
The Row set up the tie after beating near neighbours Farnborough 2-1 in the final qualifying round last week.
Paul Hodges and Jake Baxter got the goals for victorious Hartley on a freezing Wednesday night to set up the tie against Bromley, who play three tiers above, on December 16.
However, like the first game after progressing from the last round against Gosport, Hartley suffered defeat after celebrating cup heroics.
Ten-man Row lost 2-0 at leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday to slip out of the Evo-Stik South East play-offs.
The away side played well and created a host of chances, and could have left Northamptonshire with something had a couple of controversial refereeing decisions fallen the other way.
Baxter, Hodges, Steven Duff and Rowan Vine (twice) went close early on as the Row started brightly.
Rushden soaked up the pressure and enjoyed a productive spell themselves midway through the first half, Tom Lorraine twice going close.
Vine could have grabbed the opener shortly before half time but the veteran striker pinged the golden opportunity wide.
Well-placed Ryan Robbins should have given Rushden the lead straight after the restart before the game heated up.
Hartley players were left incensed by an alleged ‘spitting’ incident and referee Scott Chalkley had to intervene, although no cards were issued.
The pivotal moment of the match arrived on the hour when Steve Noakes was alleged to have brought Lorraine down when through on goal.
The Row players claimed ‘dive’.
The home crowd and Rushden players claimed ‘foul’.
Chalkley awarded the free kick on the edge of the box and issued a red card to Noakes.
The hosts used the extra man to their advantage and took the lead 12 minutes later through Robbins.
Rushden finished strongly and netted a second though Ben Farrell.
Hartley (7th) host Moneyfields (4th) on Saturday and travel to Thame United (12th) on Tuesday.