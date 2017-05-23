Cyclists complete gruelling 965-mile ride to raise £50k for Ark

A group of cyclists – including one who ‘had a tumour the size of a melon’ in his chest – have completed a gruelling Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle ride.

The Ark cyclists have raised at least £50,000 for the Ark Cancer Charity during the nine-day, 965-mile epic challenge from one end of mainland Britain to the other.

“It has been an amazing experience and I have some amazing memories,” said team leader Jonathan Hobby, who was left seriously unwell after being diagnosed with lymphoma last September.

“I am delighted to have completed this journey with such a great group of people, and we are all grateful to everyone who has sponsored us and supported the charity.”

The cyclists set off from Land’s End in Cornwall on May 13 and arrived in John O’Groats in Scotland at the top of mainland Britain on Sunday, May 21.

Some of the riders did certain stages of the journey and seven completed the whole ride, but it was extra special for 51-year-old father of four Jonathan.

“I had been having some difficulties in my chest with my breathing and a scan revealed that I had a tumour the size of a melon in my chest,” the orthopaedic surgeon at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust said.

“I became seriously ill and needed emergency surgery.

“I then underwent six months of chemotherapy in the Basing Unit at Basingstoke Hospital.

“Thanks to the skill and care of the team there, I was well enough to return to work, and have been able to get back on my bike and complete this challenge.”

Jonathan added that he and his fellow riders Kevin Conn, Paul Hart, Graham Hazell, Rob Hewetson, Jolyon Hobby, Chris Hocking, David Poole, Chris Sayer, Tim Syder, Peter Chapman, Mark Keane, Myles Gascoyne and Charlie Taylor – are very grateful to the support team of volunteers who helped them on the journey.

Money raised by the group will go towards a unique cancer treatment centre in the Basingstoke area.