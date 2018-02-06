Czech out the Philharmonic

Music lovers are in for a treat when an orchestra with a pedigree stretching back more than one hundred years performs at The Anvil.

The Czech Philharmonic, one of the world’s greatest orchestras is playing as part of its UK-wide tour.

The performance will be conducted by Tomáš Netopil and joined by the dynamic Alisa Weilerstein on cello, a regular collaborator with the orchestra.

Founded more than a hundred years ago and first conducted by Dvořák, the Czech Philharmonic retains its distinctive sound to this day.

The concert will open with one of Dvořák’s most imaginative works, a series of variations on a Czech folk song.

This is followed by Shostakovich’s concerto (no. 1), one of his most significant and successful works.

To conclude, Netopil will take the orchestra through Dvořák’s most famous symphony (no. 9), written in America while filled with longing for his Czech homeland, performed in a true Czech style by musicians who have grown up with his music.

In the year that marks the 100th anniversary of Czech and Slovak independence, this is sure to be a real treat of a concert.

The Czech Philharmonic has seen continued success year after year since its inception in 1896 and now has more than 120 players and 16 instrument groups.

Weilerstein has appeared with all the foremost orchestras of the United States and Europe, collaborating with leading conductors.

One of Alisa’s major career milestones includes an emotionally tumultuous account of Elgar’s concerto with the Berlin Philharmonic and Daniel Barenboim in Oxford, for the orchestra’s 2010 European Concert, which was televised live to an audience of millions worldwide.

Tickets for the Czech Philharmonic on February 16 are priced from £14 to £40 (includes £2 booking fee).

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.