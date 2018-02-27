Dad’s challenge to help his son

A man determined to raise money for a cause close to his heart will take on a 24-hour treadmill challenge as part of a massive 12-month campaign.

Steve Edney has so far raised £10,000 for charity Brittle Bones and is hoping to double that by June to help improve the quality of life of children affected by a rare condition.

This month, he and some friends will take to the treadmill to clock up 250km, or the equivalent of Basingstoke to Manchester, over a 24-hour period starting on March 9.

The appeal is especially significant for Steve after his five-year-old son Max was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta and has since broken 14 bones.

Now, Steve is doing his bit to raise awareness and funds for vital research.

He said Max, who was diagnosed with a mild form of the condition when he turned one, has suffered fractures to his spine, ribs and broken both legs twice.

But he said other children suffering with the condition break more than 250 bones by the time they are teenagers.

Steve said: “There is no cure for this condition, but we can raise awareness and funds to help the quality of life of children and adults through electronic wheelchairs so they can be included in life. Research is also progressive and stem cell is at a pioneering stage which could make a difference to babies going forward.”

For the challenge next Friday, the group will be at Asda from 3pm to 10pm and will then cover part of the challenge next door at Fitness Flex gym up until 7am, before returning to the supermarket to complete the challenge at 3pm.

As a member of the scout association, Steve has only just finished putting on a successful Basingstoke Gang Show while also working full-time as the co-owner of a global learning and development organisation.

But if that wasn’t enough, he is now more than halfway through his fundraising campaign that started in June 2017.

Since then, he has completed one event per month, culminating in the Three Peaks challenge in June.

To follow his fundraising journey or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steven-edney