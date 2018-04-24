Dance music DJ to star on B Love stage

One of the brightest new stars in dance music will headline this summer’s Basingstoke music festival.

DJ and record producer Wilkinson will headline the B LOVE main Stage on Saturday July 7.

The rising star of the dance music scene is best known for his top five chart hit Afterglow, which sold 500,000 copies and gained 65million views on YouTube.

Wilkinson will perform his DJ set featuring MC Ad-Apt.

A performer at festivals including Radio 1 Big Weekend and Glastonbury, his hits have included Half Light featuring Tom Cane, Dirty Love featuring Talay Riley and new release Take it Up with Sub Focus.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s arts and events manager Ross Harvie said the festival will give “Basingstoke-born performers a unique platform to showcase their work alongside national acts”.

“We’re looking forward to announcing headliners for all of our stages very soon, as well as our line-up for the main stage, providing more information on all the acts taking part this year.

“With such a diverse mix of music, displays and family-friendly activities, there is truly something for everyone at this year’s music festival.”

More than 70 live music acts will take to the five stages in War Memorial Park on July 7 and 8.ﾊ