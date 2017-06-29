Dancers on their toes

Basingstoke Academy of Dance (BAD) is once again appearing at The Anvil.

The company will be bringing its showcase performance, Moving Experience 2017, to centre stage on Saturday, July 22 at 8pm.

The performing arts students of Basingstoke Academy of Dance will be performing their work alongside special guests, many of whom are alumni from the company now working or continuing full-time training as professionals in the industry.

The academy specialises in three key areas: jazz, ballet and tap. It has a versatile yet talented teaching faculty which carries a high reputation for producing excellent exam results within the Royal Academy of Dance.

With excellence, confidence, health and fun being at the centre of their classes, all students are able to develop their dance skills in a safe and professional manner. The pupils vary vastly in age and all have the opportunity to perform at shows and in theatres throughout the year.

The academy has grown over the years to now contain three dedicated dance studios with sprung flooring and mirrors.

The dancers will dazzle the audience with their full repertoire of what BAD has to offer, showcasing a multitude of disciplines from a range of performers.

Joining BAD this year will be the newly formed Invictus Gymnastics Club as well as Theatre4Kids, with students from Basingstoke and Epsom too. These groups will be supported by the BAD squads and competition groups.

Full price tickets to this outstanding performance cost £16; concessions, under 16s and full-time student tickets are £8. To book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or by visiting anvilarts.org.uk.