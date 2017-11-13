Dancers step up to help raise hall cash

A dance school has raised £250 for Basingstoke’s Chineham Village Hall.

The David Smith dance school presented a cheque to the chairman of the village hall last week to help cover vital maintenance costs and help the facility continue to run community events.

Les Fryer, chairman of the village hall, gave a speech and thanked David and the dancers for their generous donation and their ongoing support to the hall and its facilities.

David holds regular social dances including ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing at the hall.