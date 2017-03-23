Danny’s life story

Presenter, journalist and comedian Danny Baker will be at The Haymarket on Thursday, March 30.
The 59-year-old arrives in Basingstoke as part of his Cradle to the Stage UK tour.
Suitable for over 14s, tickets cost £22. It starts at 8pm.
