Daughter tackles challenge in memory of dad

A woman whose dad died just weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has taken on a Kilimanjaro challenge in his memory.

Dr Jenny Renju, a public health researcher for the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, challenged herself to both run a half marathon and then climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Originally from Hook, Jenny, 40, has lived in the foothills of Kilimanjaro for the past seven years and having ran her first ever half-marathon around Africa’s tallest mountain earlier this year, she recently completed her challenge by climbing to the top. Through her two challenges, she has raised more than £5,500 for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Jenny’s dad, Donald Komrower was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) – a highly aggressive type of tumour after suffering from stroke-like symptoms, in February 2012. Despite enduring radiotherapy, Donald died just three months later aged 63.

Jenny, who was accompanied by husband Joseph on the climb, said: “The mountain was both a mental and physical challenge. I’m very grateful to Joseph for accompanying me, after five days of walking, rather slowly, to base camp, it took us more than eight hours to reach the top and we fought through altitude sickness along the way, but it was a stunning, humbling and emotional journey.”

“For each gruelling step of the climb, and of my half marathon, I was inspired by Dad who was an incredible man, kind, caring and supportive. He was driven by his principles and was passionate about things that mattered to him and to society at large.”

Jenny also paid tribute to her aunt who also sadly died in January this year, having been diagnosed with a brain tumour ten years ago.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research, via Jenny’s Just Giving page, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennydoeskili-threeways-run-it-climb-it-drink-it