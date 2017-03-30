Day of Red Nose fun at Basingstoke nursery

Children at a Basingstoke nursery got into the fundraising spirit for Red Nose Day with an all day dance party to raise money for Comic Relief.

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Broadmere Road hosted the boogie-tastic day with some themed music and dance routines for the children to learn.

There was also baking to be done, with staff handing out Red Nose shortbread biscuits to the local community.

Nursery manager Bee Bevis said: “The children love Red Nose Day, it’s so much fun and also an opportunity to help people in need both here in the UK and further afield.

“We all had a great time and were so pleased to be able to raise money for such an amazing cause at the same time.”

It comes as the nursery group was chosen by parents as one of the top-10 large nursery groups in the UK.

Marketing manager Caron Moseley said: “What makes this award so special to us is the fact that it is based on reviews from parents.

“It means a lot to know that parents have taken valuable time out of their day to write reviews and share their experiences of Kiddi Caru with other families.”