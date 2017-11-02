Deadly fun at festival

Almost 3,000 people turned up to watch a parade of skeletons, spiders, fire breathers and dancers as part of this year’s extravagant Day of the Dead festival.

The event in Basingstoke returned to Top of the Town on Friday, dazzling passersby with its spooky and eclectic take on Halloween.

The night concluded with a colourful parade featuring a flashmob performance from members of local dance schools to top it all off.

The festival, organised by the Proteus Theatre Company, is inspired by its Mexican origins.