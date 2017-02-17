Deal finally reached with workers at AWE over pensions changes

An agreement has finally been reached with striking workers at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE).

Employees at the nuclear deterrent manufacturer were told by bosses last year that there would be a drastic change to their pensions plan.

AWE initially announced plans to reduce the amount it contributed towards pensions from 26 per cent to just seven per cent, with angry workers voting to strike as a result in November.

Since then no less than four walk outs have taken place at the company’s sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield, including two 48-hour strikes last month ahead of AWE’s deadline for the change on February 1.

But after rejecting several different offers, members of trade union group Prospect have voted to accept their employers’ final offer and also end all industrial action.

The new defined contribution scheme will see the amount AWE puts in depend on how much employees contribute, with the amount the employers pay ranging from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent.

Despite this improvement on the original offer, the new pensions plan still represents a massive drop from the former defined benefit scheme, with Prospect negotiator Richard Tabbner insisting workers had been “treated appallingly”.

He said: “This shows how important it is to respond to challenges in the workplace in a collective way and also how trade union members get a better deal on pensions and other terms and conditions.

“However, it is extremely disappointing that industrial action was needed to secure most of the improvements; the company should have offered the best possible terms in the first place.

“The result should not be interpreted as members being satisfied with the outcome.

“The closure of the defined benefit scheme broke clear promises that had been made to AWE employees in the past and members are rightly angry about that.

“AWE employees have been treated appallingly.

“The result simply shows that members felt the final proposals were the best that could be achieved at this stage.”

Around 59 per cent of Prospect members voted to accept AWE’s offer yesterday, although Mr Tabbner warned that employees “who are crucial to the work programme” could still leave the company over pensions dispute.

But AWE were quick to defend their final offer, while insisting that workers had been made aware of the future change months in advance.

A spokesperson said: “AWE is committed to establishing future pension arrangements that are affordable for our staff and attractive to future employees.

“Improvements have been made to the new scheme and additional enhanced benefits have been included.

“This is a very competitive scheme, which has been benchmarked against external comparators and puts the revised AWE scheme in the top 25 percentile.

“Staff were informed that from January 31 2017 the AWE defined benefit scheme will close and as of 1 February 2017 all members of the AWE Pension Scheme were enrolled into the AWE Group Personal Pension scheme (AWEGPP).”