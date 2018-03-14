Dealer had £244k of drugs at house

A drug dealer from Basingstoke has been jailed for five years after being caught with around £244,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Stuart Harris, 49, pictured, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after a police operation targeting drugs supply.

The sentence follows a warrant executed by officers from Basingstoke’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team as part of Fortress, Hampshire Constabulary’s response to drug-related harm.

Officers visited a house on Old Worting Road, Basingstoke, the then address of Harris, on January 30 last year.

Inside, they found a quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of around £44,000, and harvested cannabis and cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of around £200,000.

Harris pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and production of a Class B drug.

Detective Constable Clare Hughes said: “Class A drugs can blight the lives of users, their families and local communities.

“Through Fortress, we work with our partners to reduce drug-related harm by restricting supply with enforcement, and providing support and offering diversionary activities to people on the periphery of the drugs trade.

“This conviction and sentence shows we are committed to tackling those who peddle these substances for their own financial gain.”