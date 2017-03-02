Debut show for Scottish band

Creating a party atmosphere is a great way to ensure your gig is a success and that’s exactly what a Scottish base band will be hoping.

Skerryvore, who formed 13 years ago, arrive at the Churchill Way venue as part of their UK tour, before jetting off to gig in the US, the Middle East and all over Europe to accompany the group’s untitled album, set to be released in the summer.

“The album was intended to be a celebration of all of the best parts of our 10 years together,” guitarist and vocalist Alec Dalglish told the Observer.

“It includes live and newly recorded versions of many of our classic songs as well as our single ‘Happy To Be Home’ featuring incredible Irish musician, Sharon Shannon.

“We always strive to create a party atmosphere and love to get the audience involved as much as possible.”

Skerryvore come to The Forge for the first time on March 14.

“This will be our first time appearing at The Haymarket and we’re very much looking forward to what looks like a fantastic venue.”

The band have been a respected force in the Celtic rock scene since 2004, with their six studio albums proving to be popular with fans in Scotland.

Their most recent album, Decade, which was released two years ago, has proved to be the band’s most popular.

And this success encouraged the group to try something completely new and form their own festival, Oban Live, and so far it has proved to be a huge hit.

“Oban Live is our own festival which takes place on June 2 and 3,” Alec said.

“It began as a one-off concert to celebrate our 10 year anniversary in 2015 but after ticket sales quickly grew to 6,000, we realised the interest was probably there to make it an annual event.

“It’s been amazing to have such support and to have many of our favourite friends play at the event including K.T Tunstall, Dougie MacLean, Sharon Shannon, Phil & Ally, Capercaillie, We Banjo 3, Skipinnish, Julie Fowlis, Wolfstone and many more.

“So when it comes to our best gig, our ‘Decade’ concert which spurred Oban Live would probably have to be our best yet.

“The interest and support was way beyond our expectation and for 6,000 fans to turn up and make it our biggest self-organised gig was truly an incredible feeling.”

Tickets cost £18.30 and the concert will begin at 7.30pm.