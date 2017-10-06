Decision on new glamping site near Tadley is deferred

A decision on plans to construct a ‘glamping’ site in the Basingstoke and Deane countryside has been put on hold to allow for councillors to make a visit to the site.

Applicant Alan Gibbs is looking to install six glamping pods on land at Browning Hill Green near Tadley.

The borough council’s development control committee had been due to make a decision at its meeting on Wednesday on the proposals, which had been recommended for approval by officers.

Representations were heard from Mr Gibbs and objectors during the meeting.

Concerns had been raised about the impact on the landscape and the tranquillity of the area, and about possible fire risks from people cooking outside.

Mr Gibbs said: “I feel the application will be a positive addition to the local area and in turn will help the local economy.”

There were also calls for councillors on the committee to undertake a site visit to better understand the issues.

As such, before any major deliberations were held, it was agreed to defer making a decision until the next committee meeting, scheduled for November 1.