Decision on police tax increase expected today

A £5 increase in the amount residents pay to fund Hampshire’s police service is due to be confirmed today.

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) is looking to introduce the increase following the public’s response to a consultation on the issue.

A total of 2,800 residents completed the survey earlier this month, with 79 per cent of respondents insisting they were willing to fund the £5 increase.

The three per cent increase would generate an extra £3.3million for Hampshire Constabulary – protecting current national funding, and allowing current levels of neighbourhood policing to be maintained in the process.

PCC Michael Lane predicted however that, even with the council tax hike, there would still be a funding shortfall of £23m a year at Hampshire police by 2021.

He said: “The precept decision for 2017/18 needs to take into account both the immediate and medium term resourcing requirements that enable Hampshire to be safer now and in the future.

“A £5 increase will put us in a stronger position to meet the immediate risks, and continue to respond to the ever increasing complexity of crime.

“However, even with this, and future projected increases in council tax, it is estimated that if national government funding for policing continues to be worked out in a way that is unfair, we will be facing a funding shortfall of £23m a year by 2021.”