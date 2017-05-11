Defeat for Hook, but a win for Hartley Wintney

It was a disappointing start to the season for Hook and Newnham Basics Cricket Club as they lost their first Southern Premier Cricket Division One match against Calmore Sports by 45 runs.

Things were looking good for Hook and Newnham as they managed to get Calmore all out for 189, with Aniket Divecha starring with five wickets.

Their innings started off promisingly as openers Ben Thane and Kieran made it to 55 before the first wicket fell.

They made it up to 140-6 but suffered a collapse and lost the final four wickets for just four runs to end up all out for 144.

There was better luck for Hartley Wintney in Division Two, who won by two wickets in their match against Sparsholt.

Sparsholt batted first and didn’t really get going – Jeremy Frith’s 35 their only score over 20 as they were all out for 149.

When Hartley Wintney came out William Kerr (2) was an early casualty, but Henry Collier scored an impressive 79.

He was eventually dismissed by Frith, who was the star of the show for Sparsholt, accounting for six wickets.

While no one else could match Collier’s performance, Hartley Wintney got to 150-8 to take the win.