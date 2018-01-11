Deserved victory gets new year off to a good start

Two second half goals ensured Hartley Wintney started the new year with a win as they earned a well-deserved three points at home to Bedford Town on Saturday.
Striker Rowan Vine found the back of the net from the edge of the box just after the restart and Paul Hodges fired into the bottom corner on 70 minutes as the Row ran out 2-0 winners.
The victory, the first in four matches, lifted Hartley three positions in the Evo-Stik South East division to eighth, six points off the play-offs with three games in hand.
Joint mangers Dan Brownlie and Anthony Millerick were delighted to kick off 2018 with a confidence-boosting win after three postponements last month.
Brownlie said: “It’s great to get the year off with a win – it was a good win.
“We knew we had to be patient against Bedford and ensure that we did not overstretch, concede and then have to chase the game.
“It was good to have kept a clean sheet and I was pleased for our two new players, Scott Rees and Jack Ball, to come in and do so well.”
Millerick, who admitted there could be a few new arrivals at the club soon, added: “I felt the new players today did well. Overall I felt we were not at our best but still played well and deserved to win. We are looking to get better and push on up the league.”
Hartley face an away game at Hanwell Town on Saturday before hosting Ashford Town on Tuesday.