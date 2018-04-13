Designing a new game really is just child’s play

Hopscotch, snakes and ladders and mazes will feature for one lucky school as pupils take part in a new playground design competition launched in Tadley last month.

Children’s television presenter and racing driver, Rebecca Jackson, launched the national competition at Burnham Copse Primary School in Tadley.

Hundreds of schools are participating in the national competition where children design their own playground game.

The winner will have the game professionally designed and painted on the school’s playground by Thermoplastic Designs & Lines (TPDAL).

One Year 4 pupil from Burnham Copse Primary said: “It was so cool that Rebecca came to our school with her racing car. I want to design a racing game for our playground.

“It’s been really fun so far and whoever wins will be really lucky.”

Rebecca said: “Enjoyable day with the kids, looking at one of my former race cars and really excited to help launch the official TPDAL school playground competition.”

Teacher Mr Dutton said: “We were so excited to host the opening event and to be a part of this competition.

“The children have been coming up with some great ideas of what to create for their playground.

“There has been talk of incorporating their daily fitness activities into a new marking. Everyone is thrilled to be a part of it.”

This is the first time a competition like this has been launched in the UK and it’s fired the imagination of schools across the country.

A hot topic among schools is exercise and getting the nation’s children involved in physical activity.

Managing director of TPDAL Nina Osborne said: “I’m very excited to be running this competition.

“We really hope it will help the children feel a sense of ownership over their playground and encourage them to exercise.”

Pupils who have a unique idea for a new game design can submit their entry online before April 30 at https://bit.ly/2Hl8j4I