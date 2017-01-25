Latest
‘Destination’ business hub coming to Basing View

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Basing View office block to become "hotbed for business talent" after transformation #Basingstoke… https://t.co/apDg0mlvul
59 mins ago
Sherfield School pupils set to take the stage for Wizard of Oz performance #Hook https://t.co/BExxmELJyr https://t.co/UtmdJOwqFS
1 hour ago
#Basingstoke Foodbank presented with £900 cheque following Dummer pub's bangers and cash drive… https://t.co/ofGPUef9wf
3 hours ago
Farming business banned from trading as chicken pieces with fly eggs inside & "high risk" meat pies are sold #Hook… https://t.co/sKO4Df8WwG
4 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR