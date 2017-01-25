‘Destination’ business hub coming to Basing View

Basingstoke microbusinesses are set to be given a helping hand to get off the ground through the redevelopment of a Basing View office complex.

Belvedere House is due to be transformed by developers into a “destination” business hub by introducing 20,000sq ft of extra co-working space.

The offices are already home to a number of businesses, including charities and large corporates, although workspace provider BizSpace, who have purchased the building, hope the alterations will help make Basingstoke a “key business destination”.

Commercial director Emma Long said: “By adding high quality, funky co-working space, we are creating a ‘go-to’ hub, to help the entrepreneurs and small business owners of Basingstoke to network, do business together and generally have a great time while running their companies.

“We have had a huge number of enquiries already, and have a waiting list for our serviced office offering.

“We really expect this site to become a hotbed for fresh business talent.”

The changes to Belvedere House will include office space and meeting rooms to allow lone workers, small and microbusinesses, the opportunity to access flexible workspace, by hiring them for the day or by the hour.