Development too big for area

Residents are fighting plans to build 700 new homes saying the infrastructure will not cope.

The development at Owen’s Farm in Newham Road, west of Hook, would see the construction of the homes as well as a primary school, a nursery, a retail outlet and a community facility.

Hundreds of residents have objected to the plans saying there is a lack of infrastructure to cope with the scale and that the development would degrade a scenic country path.

Neighbours have now launched a campaign to stop the application being approved.

Janet Leigh from Newham said: “We completely oppose the plans.

“The infrastructure will not be able to cope with the influx of people and around 1,400 cars on the roads. The road leading to the proposed development site is narrow enough as it is, you can barely fit two cars down it as it is.

“The traffic approaching the town will just be awful, the area is not able to cope with this many new houses and people.”

David Thomas from Hook said: “Hook already doesn’t have sufficient surgeries, shops, station car parking, village car parking, access to secondary schools etc.

“The facilities being proposed by the developer – assuming these actually transpire – don’t address these needs.”

He added: “It’s nothing short of irresponsible to propose a development of such size in such a location.”

People living there also claimed the development on this land would go against the local plan that states not to build on greenfield sites when it’s not necessary.

In its application submission, Wilbur Developments which is representing Armstrong Rigg Planning said: “Development at Owen’s Farm offers an opportunity to create an exemplary new settlement extension which would be a high quality community, well connected to the existing residential area.

“The development plans to adopt an approach led by green infrastructure and low carbon living and embraces sustainability at all levels.

“There are several key components to the proposed scheme that together can help reinforce this approach.”

For more information on the plan go to publicaccess.hart.gov.uk/online-applications.

The plan is due to be decided by January 24, 2018.