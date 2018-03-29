Diamonds shattered as Row put on a gem of a performance

Hartley Wintney moved to within a goal of the Evo-Stik South East promotion places with back-to-back home wins.
The Row put on a sparkling performance to come from behind and beat league leaders Rushden & Diamonds 2-1 on Saturday before thumping Aylesbury 4-0 on Tuesday.
The Hampshire side fell behind after just three minutes against the Diamonds, Ben Farrell smashing home from just inside the box.
But the hosts responded well as Nic Ciardini and Jack French went close before Dean Stow’s beautifully struck free kick levelled things on the half hour mark.
Hartley kept up the pressure in the second half and grabbed the lead and what proved the winner from the spot on 58 minutes.
Liam Eagle soared highest from a corner and his goal bound header was blocked with a defender’s hand. Stow took the penalty and made no mistake with a powerful strike from 12 yards.
Joint manager Anthony Millerick was full of praise for his team: “We have shown all season that we can compete against good sides and get wins. This point was emphasised again today [Saturday].”
The Row moved up to third, level on points with second-placed Hayes & Yeading United, with an easy win over Aylesbury at The Memorial Fields on Tuesday.
Ciardini and Steven Duff netted a brace each, with three of the goals coming in a prolific second half.
Hartley visit Kempston Rovers (9th) tomorrow before entertaining Fleet Town (20th) on Monday.