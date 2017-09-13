Disappointing start to the season for ‘Stoke

It was a tough start to the new season for Basingstoke RFC as they were beaten 55-17 at home to New Milton and District on Saturday.

‘Stoke’s two tries were no match for the visitors’ nine, although it was a closer match than the scoreline would suggest.

Milton opened the scoring with a try, before Basingstoke took the lead with a penalty and converted try of their own.

The lead wouldn’t last long, and by half-time Milton had moved 17-10 in front.

Basingstoke pulled level with their second converted try after the restart, but from then on it would be all Milton as seven more tries followed to secure the away side a big opening day win.

Despite the heavy loss Basingstoke avoided going bottom of the London 3 South West table, owing to a five-point penalty for Weybridge Vandals.

‘Stoke will be looking for a better result against Hampshire rivals Portsmouth in their next match, taking place this Saturday afternoon.