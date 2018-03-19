Discover some eggcellent talent

What better way to celebrate Easter with the littles ones than an Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor?

Making its way to The Haymarket on April 7, audiences will be encouraged to join in with the Easter fun, songs and laughter.

You can expect to hear children’s favourites such as Old MacDonald Had a Farm, Wheels on the Bus, The Hokey Cokey, I Am the Music Man, Jack And Jill and more!

Kate Ashmead, the creator of the show, said: “Following the huge success of Easter Bunny’s Eggs-ellent Adventure last year, we wanted to bring our audiences a brand new Easter Bunny story – hence Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor.

“The 45 minute show is followed by a meet and greet where each child gets to meet characters from the show and receive a gift from the Easter Bunny himself.

“This integrated part of the production was a great motivator in creating the new show. The reaction of the children when meeting the loveable Easter Bunny puppet and getting their photo taken with him, is a wonderful sight to behold. The fact that they get a present too is a highly exciting experience.

“Our productions are always song-filled interactive fun; the music we use is brilliantly arranged by Barrie Bignold who is a leader in his field having written songs for many top TV programmes including children’s shows such as Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and The Sooty Show. Barrie puts an amazing twist on the many traditional songs in our shows – Old MacDonald Had A Farm, I Am the Music Man, Hokey Cokey, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and many, many more.”

Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor is a family show suitable for two to seven year olds. The show will begin at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £12. To book or for more info call 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk