Dispersal order in town centre

Measures to tackle anti-social behaviour were put in place in Basingstoke over the weekend.

Hampshire police imposed a dispersal order following several reports from people in the Top of the Town area.

The clampdown gave officers the power to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour, and take any people under 16 to their home address before carrying out follow-up work with parents.

The order also gave officers the power to seize bicycles or anything else used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Trevor Taylor, from Basingstoke’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The aim of this order is to improve the quality of life for the whole community, including residents and retailers.

“We know that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on those visiting the town centre area, and the businesses that operate there.

“Anyone who witnesses such behaviour should report it to us – don’t leave it to someone else to do it for you.”

The order ran from 3pm on Friday to 2pm on Sunday, and included Market Place and the Top of The Town, Festival Place, The Malls, Basingstoke railway station and Glebe Gardens.

To report anti-social behaviour, call 101.

Parents or guardians who want support in dealing with their child’s behaviour can call the Community Safety Team at Safer North Hampshire on 01256 845245.