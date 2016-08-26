DIY waste charges for Basingstoke tip are revealed

Hampshire County Council has revealed the charges that are soon to be imposed on Basingstoke residents that drop certain items off at the tip in Wade Road.

People will have to pay to leave soil and rubble, plasterboard and asbestos at the town’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) starting from October 1.

The council claim that disposing of the ‘DIY and construction waste’ costs the authority around £1million each year, with the new charges part of plans to deliver £1.55m in savings from the service.

Executive member for environment and transport, Cllr Rob Humby, said: “Managing Hampshire’s waste costs all the councils in the county around £100m each year, and, coupled with ongoing reductions in Government funding, we needed to look carefully at how we deal with and pay for waste.

“This type of DIY and construction waste is particularly expensive to dispose of, [and] we believe this is the fairest way for as many [people] as possible.”

Soil, stone, rubble, clay, concrete, bricks, blocks, sand, tiles, paving slabs, and ceramic bathroom suites will be charged at £2.50 for a 30 litre bag, or per item.

Plasterboard will be charged at £10 per sheet, or £6 per 30 litre bag, while asbestos, which will only now be accepted at Basingstoke’s HWRC and four others across Hampshire, will cost £12 to dispose a single sheet.

The council elected to introduce the charges and cut opening times at its HWRCs, rather than close centres, following a 10-week public consultation that ended in May.

Basingstoke’s Labour group has since criticised the decision to make any changes, with borough councillor for Brookvale and Kings Furlong, Jack Cousens, insisting that the “tip tax” is both “utterly ridiculous” and “short sighted”.

But Cllr Humby has defended the move by pointing out that introducing charges for such waste is not unheard of.

He said: “Many authorities elsewhere in the UK already charge for this type of waste to cover their cost of its disposal, and Hampshire will now be doing the same.

“If you are due to start a large renovation project, I would suggest looking at the cost of hiring a skip versus multiple trips to your local HWRC with items that you will be charged for.”