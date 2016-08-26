DIY waste charges for Basingstoke tip are revealed

Hampshire County Council has revealed the charges that are soon to be imposed on Basingstoke residents that drop certain items off at the tip in Wade Road.
People will have to pay to leave soil and rubble, plasterboard and asbestos at the town’s Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) starting from October 1.
The council claim that disposing of the ‘DIY and construction waste’ costs the authority around £1million each year, with the new charges part of plans to deliver £1.55m in savings from the service.
Executive member for environment and transport, Cllr Rob Humby, said: “Managing Hampshire’s waste costs all the councils in the county around £100m each year, and, coupled with ongoing reductions in Government funding, we needed to look carefully at how we deal with and pay for waste.
“This type of DIY and construction waste is particularly expensive to dispose of, [and] we believe this is the fairest way for as many [people] as possible.”
Soil, stone, rubble, clay, concrete, bricks, blocks, sand, tiles, paving slabs, and ceramic bathroom suites will be charged at £2.50 for a 30 litre bag, or per item.
Plasterboard will be charged at £10 per sheet, or £6 per 30 litre bag, while asbestos, which will only now be accepted at Basingstoke’s HWRC and four others across Hampshire, will cost £12 to dispose a single sheet.
The council elected to introduce the charges and cut opening times at its HWRCs, rather than close centres, following a 10-week public consultation that ended in May.
Basingstoke’s Labour group has since criticised the decision to make any changes, with borough councillor for Brookvale and Kings Furlong, Jack Cousens, insisting that the “tip tax” is both “utterly ridiculous” and “short sighted”.
But Cllr Humby has defended the move by pointing out that introducing charges for such waste is not unheard of.
He said: “Many authorities elsewhere in the UK already charge for this type of waste to cover their cost of its disposal, and Hampshire will now be doing the same.
“If you are due to start a large renovation project, I would suggest looking at the cost of hiring a skip versus multiple trips to your local HWRC with items that you will be charged for.”
2 Comments
Adam
This is just a robbery. we pay hefty council tax (band D is ca. 150quid per month) and WHAT FOR?! – even public pavements along busy A33 are not maintained (they are almost completely disintegrated where less than 10inches width of tarmac remained and path is well overgrown by vegetation rendering it useless.
where does this money go? to parasites who refuse to work (mean those who can work and are not permanent carers for disabled members of their family) and steal benefits and for projects which are waste of public money to fill somebodys’ coffers. first sort public spending and do services which you councillors are paid for – and price you charge is hefty – more than all other household bills combined!
Anonymous
I’m disgusted that we are now being expected to pay for DIY waste. I took a small bag of plaster waste to the local tip in Basingstoke having made a small wall in my front garden. I was told that I would be charged and advised to take it home and come back when I had more in order to make it worth while! I can understand that large companies may need to pay but its ridiculous to make it this difficult for the general public. The council needs to think about this again!