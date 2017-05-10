DJ aiming to set up new radio station for Basingstoke’s youth

Hip music may soon be hitting the airwaves in Basingstoke after a former Kestrel DJ announced plans for a community radio station.

The idea is “to give the youth of Basingstoke a voice”.

Matt Vaughan, who worked for the now-defunct station in the early 2000s, wants to fill a void that Kestrel FM left in the town – in particular listeners under 30.

“Basingstoke only really has one true local commercial station, which is The Breeze (aimed at the over-40s), most of which is networked from either Bristol or Southampton,” said Mr Vaughan.

“Heart is the other local commercial station, based in Reading, which covers Basingstoke and North Hampshire and again is networked from London. Basingstoke is missing a truly local radio station and there is no local radio offering for the under-30s.”

His idea comes after Ofcom announced that Basingstoke can now be granted a full-time community radio licence.

Mr Vaughan’s proposal is to create a station targeted at the under-40s with a core audience of 15 to 25-year-olds.

Alongside the standard programming, there would also be a dedicated show to give local bands, producers and DJs the chance to showcase their music on the airwaves.

Pupils studying media at local colleges would be given the chance to learn radio in a ‘real environment’ alongside a trainer who would encourage and develop young talent.

“The whole point is to give the youth of Basingstoke a voice,” said Mr Vaughan. “I want to make a station in the town that I’ve spent time in.”

He has worked in radio since he was 18 in various roles including presenting and management at stations across the south.

He is now looking for letters of support from colleges who would be interested in being involved, key members of the community, the help of fundraising experts and premises for a station.

Anyone who wants to offer help or is interested should get in touch with Matt at support@mylocalradio.co.uk.