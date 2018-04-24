DJ out of tune with TV show

A tone deaf Basingstoke DJ and bowling centre legend put his vocal skills to the test when he appeared on an ITV prime time singing contest on Sunday.

Matt Vaughan, formally of Hatch Warren and Brookvale in Basingstoke, was transformed into a singing pro during the Change Your Tune episode.

Five terrible singers were tasked with improving their voices by performing in front of a live audience.

Each week, the winning contestant will walk away with £10,000.

DJ Matt, who held a residency at Basingstoke’s bowling centre for seven years, said he has “always wanted to be able to sing”.

“Working full time and vlogging takes up the majority of my waking hours,” he said.

“This was the perfect opportunity to have coaching from some of the industry’s best singing teachers to see if they could change my speak singing voice into something musical.

“Since somehow finding the time to travel to London for singing lessons, I have now relocated this to going to the gym to help my fitness.”

Despite not winning the episode, Matt still described his time on stage as “awesome”.

Matt has more than 14,000 followers on his Diet Journey blog and YouTube channel.