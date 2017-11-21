DJ spins back time to raise charity cash

A 56-year-old DJ who has a debilitating condition is getting back on the decks and hopes to smash a fundraising target for charity.

Nick Hart, from Basingstoke, will be one of the DJs at the annual event at the Red, White and Blue charity Christmas disco at Soldiers Return on

December 1.

The annual event is being hosted by Parkinson’s UK, with all proceeds being donated to the charity.

Nick, who has Parkinson’s, is hoping the event can raise £1,000, smashing last year’s total of £600.

He said: “We’re hoping to raise even more this year to support research into a cure for this debilitating condition.”

Donations for entry will be on the door and there will also be the chance to win prizes in the raffle.

Paul Jackson-Clark, director of fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’d like to wish Nick and all the other DJs the very best of luck with the Christmas party, and I hope that as many local people as possible will attend and show their support.

“The funds raised by RWB will allow Parkinson’s UK to continue with its vital research work to find a cure, and improve the lives of the 127,000 people living in the UK who are affected by Parkinson’s.”