Do you believe in the Gruffalo?

The most fearsome creature that never was – but is – hits the stage in the enchanting production of The Gruffalo.

Tall Stories’ smash hit production returns to The Haymarket by popular demand this weekend.

This adaptation of The Gruffalo is based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and combines songs, laughter and storytelling with just the right amount of scary fun!

Set to a wonderfully catchy score with original music and lyrics, The Gruffalo is a must-see show designed for families with young children aged three and above.

Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell from Tall Stories said: “Back in 1999, when we asked Julia and Axel if we could adapt their then little-known book The Gruffalo for the stage, we had no idea how things would turn out.

“The original 2001 tour involved three actors in a car (not even a stage manager!) touring to schools and small venues. To go from there to the West End, Broadway and the Sydney Opera House has been quite a journey.”

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo…

Tall Stories started in 1997 and is a registered charity which has become internationally recognised for its variety of storytelling.

Tickets for The Gruffalo are priced at £14.50, which includes a £2 booking fee. The production will be showing at various times from Friday to Sunday.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.