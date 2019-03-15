Do you recognise this man?

Hampshire Police have released two CCTV images following thefts from a Basingstoke hotel.

The police want to speak to him in connection with the theft of a number of purses from the Apollo Hotel.

At some time between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Tuesday, 5 March, the purses were taken from bags inside a conference room at the Apollo Hotel, on Popley Way

The stolen bank cards were then used to withdraw thousands of pounds from nearby cash machines.

This incident is believed to be linked to other similar thefts at hotels in Southampton and Whiteley.

These happened at the Holiday Inn Southampton on February 12, the Jury’s Inn Southampton, on February 13 and the Solent Hotel in Whiteley on December 14 and 17.

Do you recognise the man in the images?

The Police believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190078277, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.