Do you take this gazebo to be your wedding venue?

Basingstoke and Deane mayor Paul Frankum cut the ribbon at a historic country house hotel last month opening the doors to its new outdoor wedding and civil ceremonies venue.

Audleys Wood Hotel in Basingstoke held the opening ceremony on February 25 with councillor Frankum joining staff to officially reveal the gazebo at the Victorian mansion house.

General manager Paul Morgan said: “I am thrilled to launch our brand new gazebo and honoured to have Cllr Frankum joining us to mark the official opening.

“With a growing demand from our couples to have an outside venue where they can both hold their official ceremony and kick off their celebrations with a drinks reception, I have no doubt our new gazebo will be a welcome addition.”

He added the “wonderful grounds” in the hotel’s estate provide the perfect backdrop for “fairy-tale weddings”.

The 19th century hotel becomes one of only a handful of fully-licensed outdoor wedding venues in Hampshire.

Audleys Wood already hosts weddings in The Conservatory for up to 100 guests, the Garden Pavilion for 200 guests, and the wood-panelled Simonds Room for ‘more intimate’ celebrations.