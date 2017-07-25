Dogs have their day as Barky Malarkey returns to park

War Memorial Park in Basingstoke was full of four legged friends on Sunday as Barky Malarkey returned for a ‘paw-some day’.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in competitions, shows and generally had fun as they brightened up what was a dull day weather-wise.

Clair Ramshaw, chairman of the organising committee, said: “It went really well and was the biggest show in the three years we’ve been doing it.

“Even with the weather we had such a good turnout and hopefully we’ll have raised a minimum of £1,000 for our two charities this year.

“People keep comparing us to the major dog shows but we’re just a group of volunteers.”

She added: “Thank you to all our committee members and helpers and so many more without whom it could have happened and of course to our judge, supporters, sponsors, stall holders and everyone who came along.”

Clair said that they would split the money raised equally between Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Woofability Assistance Dogs, a charity that provides assistant dogs to disabled people in Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Berkshire and Surrey.

Barky Malarkey is organised by a small committee of dog lovers to raise money and awareness for charities that fund canines that assist the public. The committee is already working hard preparing for next year’s show .