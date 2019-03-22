A welcome from Mick Fleetwood and a barrage of hit after hit from the very beginning, in an instant, we knew that we were in for a treat.

The stage was set with the familiar Fleetwood Mac positionings and the audience were delighted to be welcomed from a big screen by none other than Mick Fleetwood who promised that whilst none of the actual members of Fleetwood Mac would be on stage, their spirit and songs would be as we welcomed Rumours of Fleetwood Mac.

The reason for the personal endorsement from the founding member of Fleetwood Mac soon became apparent as this fantastic tribute band belted out classic after classic capturing not only the sound of the band but the essence of each member.

In amongst all the hits, there was a moving special tribute paid to Peter Green to start the second part of the show before the full line up returned and the audience were on their feet.

Accompanying the musicians throughout the night, the screen that Mick Fleetwood had welcomed the audience from was alive with ever changing images and clips moving seamlessly between historical Fleetwood Mac concerts, formula one racing legends and striking natural element shots of rolling waves and clouds.

The whole performance was complemented by the lighting team who delivered song after song to draw the whole audience in to feel as if we were all part of the celebrations.

We were all on our feet singing don’t stop thinking about tomorrow but for me and for many of the audience it will be a long time until we stop thinking about that night. A fantastic feast of Fleetwood Mac to celebrate their 50th anniversary in style.