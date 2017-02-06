Double defeat woe for Bison

Any dwindling hopes Basingstoke Bison had of retaining their English Premier League (EPL) crown were ended in the space of 24 hours last week.

Both table toppers the Telford Tigers and second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning came out on top against the Herd to leave them 18 points off the pace.

After losing their previous game at Peterborough Phantoms, the Stampede were unable to find a way past Milton Keynes Lightning netminder Przemyslaw Odrobny in a scoreless opening period on Friday that included 25 shots.

But two goals in the space of two minutes midway through the second period turned the game in the hosts’ favour, as Lewis Hook and Milan Baranyk both beat Tomas Hiadlovsky in the Bison net.

Ciaran Long did manage to pull one back for the visitors with 4:23 remaining to set up a dramatic finish, but, despite removing Hiadlovsky from the ice to bring on another skater, Bison were unable to score again to force overtime.

An even tougher test was to follow on Saturday night, as runaway leaders Telford came to town boasting a record of just eight defeats from 39 in the EPL this season.

But despite seeing themselves ultimately dominated in the shots tally by 39 to 22, it was the Stampede that had the best of the early running at the Basingstoke Arena.

And it was the hosts that lit the goal light first on 4:19, as Long’s drive was tipped into the net by skipper Aaron Connolly on the powerplay.

Around about the same time in the second period and it was 2-0 to the Bison, after Dan Davies set up Long to finish high into the net past former goalie Jon Baston.

But after Rick Plant tipped the puck into the net on 28:55 to bring Telford back into contention, it was the visitors who would run away with it after the final buzzer.

Tigers captain Jason Silverthorn would prove to be the thorn in Bison’s side, as he stroked home three chances into the net to secure a 4-2 win with a final period hat trick.

Speaking after the game, Bison head coach Doug Sheppard said: “I think we worked really hard across the weekend and we didn’t deserve to come away with nothing.

“We played a tough 60 minutes in Milton Keynes, and Telford worked us really hard at the start of the second game.

“It’s a shame we ran out of gas at the end of the game.

“The tank was empty and we were outplayed in the third period.”